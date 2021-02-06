RIDOH closes all state run COVID-19 testing sites on Sunday ahead of storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is closing all state-run testing sites, both indoor and outdoor, on Sunday ahead of the snow storm that is expected throughout the day.

State-run testing sites are the ones that people scheduled through http://portal.ri.gov, as well as all K-12 testing sites.

When the sites do reopen, people who had appointments for Sunday will not need to make new appointments, they can just go to the location where their appointment was scheduled and they will be tested.