Closings & Delays
There are currently 51 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | RI Health Dept.| MA 211 | MA Health Dept. | RI Labor Dept. | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Community Focus | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | WATCH DAILY / CORONAVIRUS: Facts Not Fear 11:30 AM, 3 & 9 PM on WPRI.com

Target 12 on WPRI.com

RIC dorm resident tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RIC campus Rhode Island College_255083

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island College student who lived in the dorms tested positive for COVID-19, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

According to an email sent by RIC President Frank Sanchez, the R.I. Department of Health informed the college of the positive test.

“The resident, who resides on campus, is in self-isolation and following the protocols from RIDOH,” Sanchez said in the email.

Sanchez said residence halls will be closed for the remaining six weeks of the spring semester, but a “small” group will be allowed to live there.

RIC has not responded to several phone calls and emails about how many students are still living on the campus.

Positives tests in other local school communities have prompted RIDOH to question the infected individual to come up with a list of people who had direct contact with them.

Anyone with direct contact has been instructed to self-quarantine.

There was no information in Sanchez’s email about whether anyone connected to the student with the virus was told to self-quarantine.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
Watch 12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes - Only on WPRI.com
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com