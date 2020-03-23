RIC dorm resident tests positive for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island College student who lived in the dorms tested positive for COVID-19, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

According to an email sent by RIC President Frank Sanchez, the R.I. Department of Health informed the college of the positive test.

“The resident, who resides on campus, is in self-isolation and following the protocols from RIDOH,” Sanchez said in the email.

Sanchez said residence halls will be closed for the remaining six weeks of the spring semester, but a “small” group will be allowed to live there.

RIC has not responded to several phone calls and emails about how many students are still living on the campus.

Positives tests in other local school communities have prompted RIDOH to question the infected individual to come up with a list of people who had direct contact with them.

Anyone with direct contact has been instructed to self-quarantine.

There was no information in Sanchez’s email about whether anyone connected to the student with the virus was told to self-quarantine.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.