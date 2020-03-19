RI virus location data lags behind more than 40 other states

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island will start releasing some information about where confirmed coronavirus patients live, something more than 40 other states have been reporting from the start of the crisis.

For several days, Target 12 has been requesting basic location data, including only the counties with cases, to give residents an idea of where the virus has spread.

R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said the initial hesitation over releasing the information was aimed at protecting patient privacy.

During a news conference Thursday, Alexander-Scott said the state will start releasing the counties where cases are in a couple of days.

“We now have more cases,” Alexander-Scott said. “So, that will allow for more annynimity with each of these announcements.”

A Target 12 review of every state’s health department website showed Rhode Island, West Virginia, Montana and Nevada were the only ones not releasing any location data.

In Massachusetts, health officials are providing a daily breakdown of cases by county. The released information also includes the genders of the cases and whether the individuals are hospitalized or not.

The Connecticut Department of Health has been releasing the counties where the cases are located from the beginning of the U.S. effort to control the disease, even when that state’s total was similar to Rhode Island’s total.

That information has revealed a spike of cases in Fairfield County, near the New York border, where more than half of Connecticut’s case are as of Thursday.

Alexander-Scott said there are no trends in the location of the virus in Rhode Island’s five counties.

“And as we start to release the data, we’ll be able to share that information more difinitively with you,” Alexander-Scott said.

Location data about a handful Rhode Island’s 44 infected residents has been released on a local level.

Last week, Westerly Police reported two unrelated children from the town tested positive and the Cranston School Department told resident a high school student tested positive.

Cases within the school communities of Pawtucket, North Providence, Barrington and Middletown have been reported, but without the details of where the people with the virus live.

