RI vaccine panel to discuss vaccine access in doctor’s offices

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee is set to meet virtually on Tuesday, as the state nears administering first doses to 700,000 residents.

The subcommittee, which moved from biweekly to monthly meetings, is set to meet for the first time since early June.

In its last meeting, the R.I. Department of Health informed the subcommittee just ten primary care providers were administering COVID-19 vaccines in their offices.

The state’s goal was to onboard more as all but one of Rhode Island’s mass vaccination sites were set to end operations, in an effort to provide vaccines to those who may have been waiting to get a shot from their primary care provider, as opposed to at a state-run site or pharmacy setting.

Tuesday, the subcommittee is expecting an update on onboarding more primary care providers, in addition to holding a discussion about increasing vaccine uptake.

With the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant making up more than 50% of cases in the United States, doctors are reminding people that only receiving one dose of a two-dose vaccine will not provide full protection against COVID-19.

In a news conference Monday, Dr. Megan Ranney stated in Rhode Island, about 60,000 people have gotten only their first dose and not their second of Moderna or Pfizer.

“With the Delta variant, just getting one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer doesn’t cut it,” she said. “You have to be fully vaccinated. You have to both doses.”

“The single dose of Johnson & Johnson still seems to work pretty well,” Ranney added.

Two more COVID-19 cases evolving from the Delta variant were reported on Monday, with the state now up to 14 known and recorded cases.

The Health Department on Monday also reported 70 new positive cases overall since data was last released on Friday, and 20 cases were added to previous daily totals.

Over the weekend, the state had its first COVID-19-related death since June 29, while hospitalizations fell to 23, with three patients in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators.