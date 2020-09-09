CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  School Updates
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI travel still restricted in Mass., despite meeting criteria for removal

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — Rhode Island is the only state in the Northeast that remains on Massachusetts’ travel advisory list.

During Gov. Charlie Baker’s Wednesday briefing, he said the decision has less to do with him and more to do with the numbers.

“The best we can do is rely on the publicly reported data that we get,” he said. “It’s an every week review, we make decisions on it based on the data as it’s developed each week.”

The Massachusetts Department of Health reported 182 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and four newly reported tests, for a total of 8,937 deaths.

Full breakdown of today’s COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

Anyone coming from a place the state deems high risk must quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative test result within three days prior to the visit.

Massachusetts has two metrics for making it off the list. A state must have a daily positivity rate less than a 5% and no more than six positive tests per 100,000.

“Rhode Island is clearly doing better it’s been heading in the right direction for the past few weeks,” Dr. Ashish Jha, who has become a preeminent voice in the national coronavirus conversation and Dean of Brown University School of Public Health, said. “Percent positive are down, number of cases are down and I do think Massachusetts really needs to look at the data more carefully and hopefully decide that it’s time to take Rhode Island off the list.”

Data released by Rhode Island Department of Health Wednesday meets both of these marks, but Massachusetts uses data from covidexitstrategy.org.

“I’d be interested to see at where Rhode Island is today, they bounced around a lot over the past few days,” Baker said.

Right now, Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia do not meet the requirements to be taken off the list, but have been cleared of all travel restrictions, according to the state’s website.

Rhode Island Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said during the state’s Wednesday briefing they are in active discussions with Massachusetts health officials to get off of the list.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/4/2020: Sheriff Thomas Hodgson

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour