RI tops 1M coronavirus tests since March; 398 new cases, 4 more deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health on Thursday announced it has administered 1 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic started locally, as cases and hospitalizations continue to grow amid a renewed surge of the disease.

Health officials reported 398 new positive cases out of 14,916 tests returned the day before, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.7%. In addition to the 398 cases reported Thursday, the Health Department also newly disclosed 71 cases were added to previous days over the past two weeks. (Daily adjustments are common.)

The state has now recorded 1 million tests since March 1, which includes about 408,000 individual people who have received tests, as many have received multiple tests over the last seven months. Health have repeatedly said robust testing is key to containing spread of the virus.

“By getting tested, you are helping to keep the people around you safe by limiting the spread of infection, and you are helping the entire state’s fight against COVID-19,” Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott said in a statement.

Another four people have died after contracting COVID-19, according to health officials, bringing the total to 1,173 in Rhode Island.

Currently, 140 people are hospitalized with the virus, with 13 people in the ICU and eight people on ventilators, according to the state.

Gov. Gina Raimondo warned Rhode Islanders on Wednesday that the state is losing ground in the fight to combat coronavirus, as cases surge amid the change in seasons.

