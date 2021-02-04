RI to streamline vaccine registration process with eventual launch of online portal, hotline

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While Rhode Island’s initial vaccine rollout for residents ages 75 and older got off to a bumpy start, the R.I. Department of Health is actively working to make the registration process easier.

During the state’s weekly coronavirus briefing, R.I. Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott said the state is focused on getting the most vulnerable members of the population vaccinated, and the prioritization going forward will be based on age, preexisting medical conditions, and location.

She said the state is currently developing an online portal and hotline, both of which will allow eligible Rhode Islanders to schedule a vaccine appointment ahead of time.

The portal is intended to streamline the process for those who chose to get a vaccine through the state, she said, and will be similar to signing up for a coronavirus test at portal.ri.gov.

Vaccine accessibility has been a sticking point for Rhode Island Sen. Frank Lombardi. Prior to Thursday’s announcement, Lombardi said he’d heard from several of his constituents who were struggling to make appointments to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

“It would be one thing if an elder knew what to do to schedule a vaccine, even if it’s for a few weeks out,” he said. “But the process is different from community to community. Rhode Islanders are confused.”

Alexander-Scott acknowledged that the process hasn’t been easy, and they are doing what they can with the limited number of vaccines the state is receiving.

“We are enormously appreciative of the creativity, flexibility, determination and handwork that the cities and towns have put in,” Alexander-Scott said.

Lombardi praised Alexander-Scott and the R.I. Department of Health for their efforts to make the process easier, especially for one of the state’s most vulnerable populations. He said they’re doing a “phenomenal job” with the cards they’ve been dealt.

“[Alexander-Scott] can only do what she can with the resources that are given to her,” Lombardi said. “Unfortunately, when we send it down to the different municipalities, we have 39 different kingdoms, if you will.”

He believes that, because the state initially left vaccine distribution up to individual cities and towns, residents were confused by the varying protocols.

“They [cities and towns] were the ones that perhaps misinterpreted the information, jumped the gun a little bit,” Lombardi said. “But I think we are on a path now to a positive vaccination schedule.”

He hopes that the state will launch the vaccine registration portal soon so residents can easily sign up to get immunized.

Starting the week of Feb. 14, a total of 7,000 doses will be distributed weekly among cities and towns, according to Alexander-Scott. The amount each municipality receives will be based on population, she noted, and after four weeks, they’ll start getting second doses for any residents who received their first shot.

Alexander-Scott said eventually, qualified residents will be able to choose from three types of locations where they can receive their shot: pharmacies, state-run vaccination sites and local or regional sites.

Residents ages 75 and older will be able to sign up for state-run clinics by mid-February, Alexander-Scott said, though those locations are not expected to open until there are plenty of vaccines to administer. She anticipates there will eventually be five to 10 of those sites statewide.

Shaun Towne contributed to this report.