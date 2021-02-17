CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI to release registration link, hotline to make appointments at state mass vaccination sites

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders in the 75-and-older age range can begin to book appointments Wednesday at two new mass vaccination sites in the state.

During last week’s briefing, R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott announced that two state-run vaccination sites will open Thursday at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in downtown Providence and the former Citizens Bank headquarters on Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston.

Eligible residents will be able to book an appointment online or by phone once the registration link and hotline are released Wednesday. The state says two weeks’ worth of appointment slots will be made available.

To start, the Providence site will have the capacity to administer 500 shots per day, according to Alexander-Scott, while the Cranston site will be able to administer 900 per day.

A Department of Health spokesperson tells 12 News 7,000 to 10,500 doses would go to the two sites each week and more could follow.

Dr. Alexander-Scott says eligibility at the mass vaccination sites could expand to the next eligible groups shortly after they open.

Adults 65 and older would be the next eligible group in the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

“We will do it as soon as we get this up and running, we will definitely want to start going that route,” Alexander-Scott said in an interview with 12 News Tuesday.

“There’s no reason to hold back. It was a matter of having enough vaccine to start getting it out there, and then people will see us advance the eligibility shortly,” she added.

