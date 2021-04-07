CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI to receive fewer doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in coming weeks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A vial with the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Vaxmobile, is a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, sponsored by a partnership between Mount Sinai South Nassau and Town of Hempstead to bring the one-dose vaccine directly to hard-hit communities in the area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
12 on 12: Student Setbacks & Successes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The country’s only single-dose vaccine is in short supply, in part due to a factory error last week resulting in 15 million ruined doses.

Rhode Island’s recent shipment of 16,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not affected by the disruption at the Emergent Biosolutions manufacturing plant in Baltimore.

J&J had pledged to provide 20 million doses of its vaccine to the U.S. government by the end of March, and 80 million more doses by the end of May. The company said it still plans to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June despite the manufacturing problem.

Health officials in Rhode Island still say the state will be receiving fewer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in future allocations.

According to R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken, the state is receiving 6,000 doses this week and 2,000 doses the following week.

“We expect there to be some fluctuations in our allocations from the manufacturers. However, we still expect to remain on the schedule we have previously announced,” Wendelken said.

The Health Department also tells 12 News Rhode Island’s total vaccine allocation for next week is 67,204 doses; 41,000 are first doses, with 26,000 being second doses.

As of Tuesday’s data released by RIDOH, 262,243 people have been fully vaccinated in the Ocean State.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/2/21: Keith Oliveira and Pam McCue

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community