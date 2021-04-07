RI to receive fewer doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in coming weeks

A vial with the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Vaxmobile, is a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, sponsored by a partnership between Mount Sinai South Nassau and Town of Hempstead to bring the one-dose vaccine directly to hard-hit communities in the area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The country’s only single-dose vaccine is in short supply, in part due to a factory error last week resulting in 15 million ruined doses.

Rhode Island’s recent shipment of 16,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not affected by the disruption at the Emergent Biosolutions manufacturing plant in Baltimore.

J&J had pledged to provide 20 million doses of its vaccine to the U.S. government by the end of March, and 80 million more doses by the end of May. The company said it still plans to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June despite the manufacturing problem.

Health officials in Rhode Island still say the state will be receiving fewer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in future allocations.

According to R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken, the state is receiving 6,000 doses this week and 2,000 doses the following week.

“We expect there to be some fluctuations in our allocations from the manufacturers. However, we still expect to remain on the schedule we have previously announced,” Wendelken said.

The Health Department also tells 12 News Rhode Island’s total vaccine allocation for next week is 67,204 doses; 41,000 are first doses, with 26,000 being second doses.

As of Tuesday’s data released by RIDOH, 262,243 people have been fully vaccinated in the Ocean State.