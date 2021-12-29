CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI to open additional vaccine clinics ahead of New Year's Eve

FILE – A health worker administers a dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Norristown Public Health Center in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted revised guidelines on Thursday, Dec. 23, that are loosening rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19. Those workers will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the number of COVID cases and hospitalizations surging, the state is offering a number of ways for Rhode Islanders to get tested and vaccinated prior to the New Year.

Gov. Dan McKee announced two additional community-based vaccination clinics that will take place Thursday in Warwick and Providence at the following times and locations:

  • Community College of Rhode Island – 10 a.m. to noon (Pfizer ages 5-11)
  • Higher Ground International – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Pfizer and Moderna)

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect you and those around you from serious illness related to COVID-19,” McKee said. “I thank all Rhode Islanders who have already rolled up their sleeves, got vaccinated and then got boosted.”

The state recommends anyone who wishes to take part in one of these clinics to sign up online beforehand.

Click here to schedule a vaccine appointment | Find a vaccination clinic near me

The vaccine is also available at all state-run vaccination sites, as well as at certain healthcare providers’ offices and pharmacies.

With at-home rapid tests and appointments hard to come by, McKee said the state has opened additional testing sites this week to meet the demand ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Click here to schedule a COVID test | Find a testing site near me

Providence

