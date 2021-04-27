CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI to lift outdoor mask mandate Friday for vaccinated residents

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island plans to lift its outdoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents earlier than initially planned.

Gov. Dan McKee said Tuesday that fully vaccinated Rhode Islanders will no longer be required to wear face coverings while outdoors in public, except for in crowded settings and venues, starting April 30.

The outdoor mask-wearing mandate was initially supposed to be lifted on May 7.

McKee said he made the decision to lift the mandate earlier after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its mask-wearing guidelines.

“Vaccinated people have more flexibility when it comes to when and where they are recommended to wear masks. There are vaccination appointments available today. Don’t miss your shot,” McKee said.

He also said it’s important for everyone to remember that they aren’t fully vaccinated until two weeks after their final recommended dose.

Masks will still be required for indoor settings, except for when eating or drinking.

Massachusetts will also be lifting its outdoor mask mandate for vaccinated residents on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/23/21: Sid Wardell & Ricardo Pitts Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community