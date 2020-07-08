RI test results delayed, as nationwide demand soars for COVID-19 lab work

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state health director confirmed Wednesday an increased demand for coronavirus testing in other states is again delaying how long it takes before Rhode Islanders receive their results.

During a briefing with the governor, Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott acknowledged complaints among a growing number of Rhode Islanders who have expressed frustration in recent days about wait times for testing results lasting upwards of a week.

The health director said the delays stem largely from heightened demand for testing kits to be analyzed in out-of-state laboratories where some testing companies in Rhode Island also send tests to be analyzed. State officials are “very focused on this,” she said.

“As other states are starting to ramp up their testing, it is causing the private commercial labs that send their tests out of state to have to deal with more [competition],” she said.

Alexander-Scott said the state’s laboratory — which doesn’t send tests out of state — is not experiencing delays, but private commercial labs have suddenly seen wait times lengthen.

The heightened demand comes as several states, including California, Florida and Texas, are experiencing new outbreaks of the disease.

In Rhode Island, the number of newly reported tests each day remains relatively low, and the state has a surplus of testing capacity. Currently, health officials claim Rhode Island could test 5,000 people per day, but fewer than 3,000 people on average have asked to be tested each day over the last week, according to state health data.

Alexander-Scott acknowledged the lengthy wait times pose challenges for people who are anxious to know whether they or their family members have the disease. And she pledged to work toward getting wait time back down to three to four days, which has been the typical turnaround time in recent months.

East Side Clinical Laboratory, one of the private testing facilities in Rhode Island, reported turnaround times of about three days on average during June, according to Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken.

How long it’s taking more recently was not immediately available, although multiple people have contacted Target 12 claiming they were told they will likely wait at least eight days.

The lengthy wait times are reminiscent of early days during the pandemic in Rhode Island when state procurement officials grappled with a global shortage of testing materials, effectively limiting the number of people who could get tested each day.

A Health Department spokesperson said the national increase in testing as of late has not yet affected the state’s ability to bring in testing supplies.

