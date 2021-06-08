RI subcommittee to provide update on vaccine data, onboarding primary care doctors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island health officials say even though the state has surpassed President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4, they are not slowing down.

Nearly 74% of adults 18 years and older are partially vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Ocean State, with nearly 65% of adults fully vaccinated.

“With the governor’s leadership, what we are focusing on is making sure that we enjoy our summer, and that we are ready come the fall, and we’re able to avoid the types of peak that we had last year and have everyone fully vaccinated so that our schools and our economy can enjoy staying fully open,” R.I. Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said last week.

On Monday, 67 new positive cases were reported since Friday along with no additional fatalities. The data also showed hospitalizations fell to 42, with five patients in the intensive care unit and six on ventilators.

With many colleges requiring vaccinations for the fall and schools looking to reopen fully in person, Alexander-Scott said students should be getting their first shot by July 4 at the latest, so they’ll be fully vaccinated before school opens. (A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose.)

According to the latest data from the Health Department, 46% of Rhode Islanders ages 15-18 are partially vaccinated, with adults ages 19-24 and 25-29 at 45% each, respectively.

State vaccination data reports 7% of Rhode Islanders younger than 15 have gotten at least one dose, though only children 12 years and older are currently eligible for the vaccine.

Tuesday morning, the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee will provide an update on vaccine administration, distribution and education strategies, and primary care provider onboarding.