RI subcommittee to discuss vaccine allocation; new appointments to be released at 9 am

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Before more vaccine appointments are released Tuesday morning the R.I. COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee will meet virtually.

The subcommittee, which last met March 16, will shed light on the new Phase 2 timeline, vaccine administration data, vaccinating vulnerable populations, those in high-density communities and K-12, childcare, and early childcare staff.

Additionally, health officials are expected to provide an updated forecast of allocations of first vaccine doses.

In their last meeting, health officials said the estimated Phase 2 timeline was “under heavy discussion,” and did not anticipate Rhode Island would have enough vaccine for the state to be able to open eligibility to all adults by President Joe Biden’s May 1 goal, citing supply issues.

However, supply has increased since then, and more than 22,000 appointments have been made available at the state-run sites since eligibility last expanded on March 12.

Monday afternoon, Gov. Dan McKee announced 5,500 appointments at the mass vaccination sites in Providence, Cranston, and Middletown would be released at around 9 a.m. Tuesday on VaccinateRI.org. Appointments can also be booked by calling 844-930-1779.

Also beginning Tuesday, people ages 16 and older who live in eight of the state’s hardest-hit communities can make an appointment. The ZIP codes cover all of Pawtucket and Central Falls, plus parts of Providence, Cranston, and North Providence: 02860, 02861, 02863, 02904, 02905, 02907, 02908, and 02909.

After adjusting for age differences, the hospitalization rates in Rhode Island’s hardest-hit communities is roughly 3.5 times higher than in the rest of the state, according to the R.I. Department of Health. After the age of 50, residents of these communities have higher hospitalization rates than residents who are age 70 and older statewide.

Within these communities, state health officials say COVID-19 has also disproportionately impacted Rhode Islanders of color. The age-adjusted hospitalization rate among Hispanic or Latino Rhode Islanders is 4.6 times higher than the rate among white non-Hispanic Rhode Islanders, while the age-adjusted rate among Black or African American Rhode Islanders is 2.6 times higher, according to the Health Department.

People ages 60 and older are also still currently able to book a vaccine appointment, along with people ages 16 to 64 with certain medical conditions and members of previously eligible groups.

The state released an updated timeline last week, which shows people in their 50s will become eligible by April 5, followed by people in their 40s by April 12, and everyone ages 16 and older by April 19.

All Rhode Islanders interested in getting vaccinated can preregister on portal.ri.gov.