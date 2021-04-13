RI temporarily halts use of J&J vaccine; new appointments to be released at 9 am

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Before more vaccine appointments are released Tuesday morning, the R.I. COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee is meeting virtually.

The subcommittee is expected to discuss where the state is now in its Phase 2 timeline, vaccine administration data review, variants, clinical trials for children, vaccinating vulnerable populations, and an update on new regional PODs.

Around 7 a.m., the FDA and CDC issued a joint statement recommending the pause of the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as they investigate six U.S. cases of a rare, but severe blood clot reported after receiving the vaccine.

The R.I. Department of Health announced that the state will pause administration of the J&J vaccine as federal partners continue to gather more information.

No J&J appointments had been scheduled for release on Tuesday. RIDOH is directing vaccinators that had made J&J appointments to not administer those doses.

The Health Department says additional information will be shared “shortly” regarding Rhode Islanders who had already made an appointment to receive a J&J vaccine.

“No information reported to RIDOH has indicated that Johnson & Johnson vaccine represents a health or safety concern,” RIDOH spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said. “However, RIDOH is taking this step in alignment with federal partners.”

In the subcommittee’s last meeting, health officials said the state is on track to make everyone ages 16 and older eligible to be vaccinated by April 19.

About 7,600 appointments will be released at 9 a.m. for mass vaccination sites and independent pharmacies. Appointments can be booked on VaccinateRI.org or by calling (844) 930-1779.

These appointments will be for the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, the State-run mass vaccination sites in Woonsocket, South County, and at Sockanosset Cross Road, and at the regional clinics in Johnston, Westerly, and East Providence.

Rhode Islanders ages 40 and older are now able to sign up for an appointment along with residents in the second tier of communities hit hardest by the pandemic. Newly eligible ZIP codes include parts of Cranston, Johnston, North Providence, and West Warwick: 02893, 02906, 02910, 02920, 02911, 02914, and 02919.

As of Sunday, more than 298,000 Rhode Islanders have been fully vaccinated.

Due to a network issue, new data was not released on Monday, but state health officials say data will be updated again on Tuesday.