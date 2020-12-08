RI still has hurdles to clear before COVID-19 vaccine can be administered

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All eyes are on the United Kingdom after a 90-year-old woman became the first woman to get a clinically authorized and tested COVID-19 vaccine. But in Rhode Island, there are still some hurdles that must be cleared before the vaccine can be administered.

On Thursday, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel of outside advisers will meet to discuss recommending emergency use of the vaccine.

Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines are still under review by the FDA, but even after approval, there are still independent checks to be done before doses are administered.

Once the FDA gives the green light, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) would then make recommendations on how to safely administer the vaccine.

“We won’t begin vaccinating until after ACIP’s recommendation, and then subsequently the subcommittee is able to review the data and weigh in on their own recommendation,” explained Tricia Washburn, chief of the Office of Immunization.

Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine subcommittee expects the state to receive 18,000 doses in the first two weeks. In the first week, they expect most doses will go to hospitals, while in the second week the vaccine will be brought to nursing homes.

Officials say nursing homes could have vaccine clinics as early as Christmas.

“The second week, when we get the Moderna vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine will essentially become enough to dedicate our 50% to nursing homes,” explained Alysia Mihalakos, chief of the R.I. Department of Health’s Center for Emergency Preparedness and Response.

In the meantime, a virtual hiring event was hosted Tuesday to fill 250 heath care positions at Care New England’s main and field hospitals.

A concern being focused on by the vaccine subcommittee is having enough medical staff to administer the vaccine prior to its approval.

“The vaccine is coming at a very important time, but a very difficult time because everything is surging everywhere,” Mihalakos added. “Health care workers are in high demand. I think the challenge is there is no pool left untapped at this point.”

The Health Department plans to meet with CVS and Walgreens Monday to discuss their plans to administer the vaccine.