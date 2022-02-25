PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With Rhode Island’s COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations continuing to trend downward, the state is officially beginning its transition to an “endemic” strategy for the virus.

The R.I. Department of Health reported Friday that positive cases have decreased by more than 95% since early January, and the state’s new hospital admissions have declined by 83% from mid-January to the end of February.

Newly released data from the Health Department reports no additional COVID-related deaths and 193 positive cases. Hospitalizations have also dropped to 142, with nine patients currently in the ICU and on ventilators.

The new strategy, according to the Health Department, focuses primarily on prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks as opposed to universal masking and shutdowns, especially since COVID-19 has become a “more predictable, manageable disease.”

Gov. Dan McKee opted to lift the state’s indoor mask mandate for businesses earlier this month, citing the significant progress the state has made when it comes to combatting COVID-19. He also decided to keep the mask mandate in place for schools until March 4, which is when individual districts will be able to decide whether to keep or drop the requirement.

The Health Department said since there’s now an “abundance of testing” available to all Rhode Islanders, the state will begin refocusing its testing efforts on those who are symptomatic or are considered close contacts to someone who has tested positive. The state plans to begin this new prioritization on March 7.

Those who are asymptomatic can get tested through most pharmacies, clinics and primary care providers, and at-home kits are available through most retailers.

The state is also shifting its immunization strategy by closing its mass vaccination sites and focusing primarily on community-based clinics.

The Health Department said Saturday will be the last day the Rhode Island Convention Center will offer vaccination appointments.

Part of the state’s renewed effort to boost vaccination rates includes offering on-site clinics at schools in communities where the number of immunized students is below 20%.

The Health Department reports that more than 95% of the state’s population is at least partially vaccinated, while roughly 80% is fully immunized and 38% has received a booster dose.