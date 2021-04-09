CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI set to release roughly 20K COVID-19 vaccine appointments at 5 pm

Coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:
12 on 12: Student Setbacks & Successes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The most COVID-19 vaccine appointments released at a single time to date will go live on R.I. Department of Health’s scheduling website Friday evening.

Roughly 20,000 additional vaccine appointments are expected to be released on VaccinateRI.org Friday at 5 p.m.

Woonsocket is also expanding its eligibility Friday to all residents ages 18 and older.

Certain ZIP codes in West Warwick, Cranston, North Providence and Johnston are expected to follow suit next week. Those ZIP codes include 02893, 02906, 02910, 02920, 02911, 02914 and 02919.

By Monday, Rhode Islanders 40 and older will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Opportunities for appointments will first be available through retail pharmacies, followed by appointments released for the state-run sites Tuesday at 9 a.m. and Friday at 5 p.m.

R.I. Department of Health data released Thursday shows 394,592 Rhode Islanders are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, with about 275,464 of those individuals fully vaccinated.

The data also indicated 360 positive cases out of 17,219 tested the previous day, resulting in a 2.1% positive rate. One death was reported, and 154 were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Providence

