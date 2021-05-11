RI set to hit 1 million vaccine doses administered; preparing for adolescent vaccine use

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is preparing to mark an important milestone in its vaccine rollout this week.

Tuesday morning, Gov. Dan McKee, Lt. Gov Sabina Sabina Matos, Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, and others, will mark the anticipated one-millionth COVID-19 vaccination in the Ocean State.

The announcement is set to take place at Rhode Island Hospital, the site where the first dose was administered in the state.

As of Monday’s data released by health officials, more than 989,000 total doses had been administered, with more than 440,00 fully vaccinated, or 51.5% of Rhode Island’s population. Data also showed more than 587,000 were partially vaccinated.

Massachusetts is just one of three states so far to partially vaccinate 70% of its population, according to White House coronavirus response adviser Andy Slavitt. The White House is aiming for 70% of the United States to have at least one dose by July 4.

Gov. Charlie Baker is joining President Joe Biden in a virtual vaccine event Tuesday, along with governors of Ohio, Utah, Maine, Minnesota, and New Mexico. The bipartisan group will speak with Biden regarding the July 4 goal.

Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine, which the U.S. Food & Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization for adults 16 years and older last December, will now be the first vaccine available for adolescents, following the amendment to its EUA on Monday. The FDA says the company’s vaccine is safe to use in adolescents 12-15.

According to a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Health, health officials are in the planning stages but plan to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12-15 years of age.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel will meet Wednesday to review the clinical trial data and make recommendations for the vaccine’s use in adolescents.

The R.I. COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee is also expected to weigh in on Pfizer’s vaccine use in adolescents. The subcommittee has a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday morning, though its agenda posted last week does not specify a discussion or vote on Pfizer’s vaccine in adolescents.

In addition to “general vaccine updates,” the subcommittee is slated to discuss vaccine administration data, plus provide an update on the state’s Phase 3 strategy and getting vaccines into high-density communities.

Pfizer is also hoping to earn full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults 16 and older. It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine in the United States to be assessed for full approval from the FDA.

Moderna also plans to apply for full approval for its two-dose vaccine this month, the company said during its quarterly earnings call last week.