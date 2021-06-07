CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Rhode Island sends 200K COVID-19 tests, medical supplies to India

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 inside a garment market in Mumbai, India, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. India’s total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began crossed 9 million on Friday. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — With the coronavirus apparently on the run in Rhode Island, the state is sending help to other areas of the world still battling the disease.

Care New England’s COVID-19 Crisis Relief Effort and the Rhode Island Department of Health recently sent 200,000 COVID-19 tests to India, along with protective equipment, ventilators, medications, and other medical supplies to be distributed to hospitals around Delhi.

R.I. Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said India’s health care system has been stretched to the limit and the tests will help health care professionals quickly identify and isolate new cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/28/2020: Nick Hemond. President of the Providence School Board

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community