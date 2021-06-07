Rhode Island sends 200K COVID-19 tests, medical supplies to India

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 inside a garment market in Mumbai, India, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. India’s total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began crossed 9 million on Friday. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — With the coronavirus apparently on the run in Rhode Island, the state is sending help to other areas of the world still battling the disease.

Care New England’s COVID-19 Crisis Relief Effort and the Rhode Island Department of Health recently sent 200,000 COVID-19 tests to India, along with protective equipment, ventilators, medications, and other medical supplies to be distributed to hospitals around Delhi.

R.I. Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said India’s health care system has been stretched to the limit and the tests will help health care professionals quickly identify and isolate new cases.