Breaking News
RI sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions, positivity rate
Live Now
Replay of US Senate Primary Debate between Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy
12 RESPONDS //
What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

RI sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions, positivity rate

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The COVID-19 data in Rhode Island has been trending downward in recent weeks, but numbers released Thursday by the R.I. Department of Health showed slight upticks in certain metrics.

The Health Department reported 11 new deaths among Rhode Islanders who tested positive for the virus along with 102 new positive cases — the first time in five days that figure has been over 100.

(Story continues below.)

The daily positivity rate — the share of all tests done the previous day that came back positive — also saw an increase to 3.5% from Wednesday’s 2.7%. And while the total number of hospitalizations fell slightly versus Wednesday, the number of new admissions rose.

Of the 146 patients currently in the hospital, 26 are in the ICU and 16 are on ventilators, according to health officials.

(Story continues below.)

Rhode Island entered Phase 2 on June 1, allowing more businesses and services to reopen including child care centers, gyms, hair salons and barbershops. Officials caution against reading too much into a single day’s data, saying the key is to examine longer-term trends.

Earlier this week, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced plans to begin testing people not showing COVID-19 symptoms, putting a focus on employees of those businesses as well as people who attended any of the large rallies held in the state recently.

She set a goal of testing up to 900 asymptomatic people per day.

On Wednesday, Raimondo committed to getting Rhode Island students back to the classroom in the fall and released a new statewide school calendar.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Wednesday

  • 11:30 a.m. – Newsfeed Now
  • 11:30 a.m. – Massachusetts Governor Baker Coronavirus Briefing

*Governor Raimondo Coronavirus Briefings are now Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com