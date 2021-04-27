RI sees decline in weekly COVID-19 numbers; 224 new cases, 1 death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health provided new weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday, which showed declines in the trio of metrics being closely tracked.

The state’s percent positive by week fell from 2.3% last week to 1.9% this week, while new hospital admissions by week decreased from 163 to 130 and new cases per 100,000 residents by week dropped from 257 to 190, according to the data.

The daily positivity rate on Tuesday came out to 2%, health officials said, with roughly 11,000 tests administered on Monday and 224 new positive cases found.

COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked down to 135, with 31 patients in the intensive care unit and 24 on ventilators, and one more person died after contracting the virus.

In terms of vaccinations, around 534,000 people who live, work and study in Rhode Island are at least partially vaccinated so far, and of those, more than 361,000 are considered fully vaccinated.

The Health Department released a new batch of appointments Tuesday morning on VaccinateRI.org. Everyone ages 16 and older is now eligible to get the vaccine at state-run clinics, participating pharmacies and other locations.