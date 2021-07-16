CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI reports 45 new COVID cases, hospitalizations decline

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The number of new coronavirus infections in Rhode Island fell on Friday, as hospitalizations likewise declined.

New data released Friday by the R.I. Department of Health shows there were 45 new positive cases, which is down from 50 the day prior.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend downward, with 16 patients currently in medical facilities in Rhode Island.

No additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported, keeping the state’s total death toll at 2,736.

This comes one day after the state surpassed 1.3 million total vaccine doses administered.

Providence

