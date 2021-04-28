RI reports 4 deaths, 304 more cases; 2K new people vaccinated

(Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island on Wednesday reported four more people have died after contracting COVID-19, as 304 new people tested positive for the virus.

The R.I. Department of Health also reported 2,016 new people received their first COVID-19 shot and 366,525 people have been fully vaccinated.

Health officials said 148 people are currently hospitalized, a slight increase from the previous day, as the state’s death toll increased to 2,668 people.

The daily positivity rate fell slightly to 1.5% with 304 cases discovered out of 20,160 cases returned.

Rhode Island has vaccinated nearly 50% of its population with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna and the recently re-approved Johnson & Johnson.

The state reauthorized use of the J&J vaccine Monday after a nearly two-week pause based on a recommendation by the federal government.