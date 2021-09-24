RI reports 348 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health.

The Health Department 348 new cases and a 1.8% daily positivity rate, with 19,642 tests administered the previous day.

The state remains in the “high transmission” category as set by the CDC, with the rate of new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days increasing to 213. The CDC uses that rate to track community transmission of the virus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 126, with 16 patients in the ICU and 13 on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

Additionally, the data shows nearly 68% of Rhode Island’s population is now fully vaccinated against the disease.