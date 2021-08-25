RI reports 327 new COVID cases, 1 additional death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The number of COVID-19 cases linked to the delta variant in Rhode Island grew to 418 on Wednesday, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

The case count has increased 172 since data was last updated on Aug. 18.

The confirmed cases are only a sample size, however, with the Health Department sequencing only a portion of new cases each week to screen for the highly contagious variant.

The Health Department also reported an additional 327 positive cases on Wednesday, as well as one additional COVID-19-related death.

With more than 10,000 tests administered Tuesday, the daily positivity rate came out to 3.2%.

There are 117 patients with COVID-19 currently hospitalized in the state, which is the most since early May. Of those patients, 23 are in the intensive care unit and 11 are on ventilators.

The state is still considered to have high transmission of the virus, with a rate of 177 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

That rate, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) uses to track community transmission, has actually declined from a high of 202 over the past few days, following weeks of rapid growth.

Now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full federal approval, Gov. Dan McKee and state health officials are expected to provide an update on vaccinations at their weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.

12 News will broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.

A 12 News analysis shows more than 71% of Rhode Islanders have been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, while 64% has received their final dose for full vaccination.