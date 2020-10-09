RI reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health on Friday reported 167 new coronavirus cases, resulting in a daily positivity rate of 1.7%.
Health officials also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths, which brings the total to 1,130 in Rhode Island.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 112 people, with ten currently in intensive care and six on ventilators, according to health officials.
