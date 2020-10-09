CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health on Friday reported 167 new coronavirus cases, resulting in a daily positivity rate of 1.7%.

Health officials also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths, which brings the total to 1,130 in Rhode Island.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 112 people, with ten currently in intensive care and six on ventilators, according to health officials.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/7/2020: Mayor Charles Lombardi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour