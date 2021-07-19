RI reports 128 new COVID infections, 1 death since Friday

FILE – In this April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. The U.K. has authorized for use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The approval of the single-dose shot comes amid growing concerns about a rise in new infections of the virus variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The R.I. Department of Health on Monday reported one new COVID-19 death and 128 new infections and since the last time data came out on Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, meanwhile, remained level at 18 people, according to the state.

Rhode Island has seen infections grow steadily throughout July, as average daily infections have tripled from 15 to 45 since June 30.

The latest increase comes at the same time the so-called delta variant, which is 40-60% more contagious than the original virus, is spreading quickly across the country, accounting for upwards of 50% of all new infections.

The number of cases linked to the fast-spreading delta variant remained at 14 Monday, but as the Health Department’s Dr. Philip Chan indicated last week, that doesn’t mean there aren’t others that have gone undetected.

The state’s vaccination campaign, meanwhile, continues to slow down. Nearly 64% of the state’s 1.1 million residents have been at least partially vaccinated, but only about 652 new people on average are getting vaccinated each day – a far cry from the peak of more than 8,000 per day in April.

Roughly a third of the state’s population remains unvaccinated – including both people who are eligible and ineligible to receive a vaccine. (Currently, COVID-19 vaccines have only been approved for emergency use for people 12 years and older.)

Rhode Island has administered 1.3 million doses of the vaccine, with about 640,000 people fully vaccinated, according to data provided by the Health Department and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state reported one new COVID-19 death since the last time the data was reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,737, according to health officials.