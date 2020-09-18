CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI reports 124 new COVID-19 cases amid outbreak at Providence College

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island health officials reported Friday three more people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,088.

The R.I. Department of Health also announced 124 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the positivity rate to 1.5%, with more than 8,000 tests conducted the previous day.

The recent increase in new cases comes at the same time Providence College is grappling with an outbreak. On Thursday, the school announced it would be switching to fully remote learning. A day later, health officials said they were responding to the outbreak after 120 cases were identified over three days.

The Health Department reported 85 people with COVID-19 are currently in the hospital, with seven in the intensive care unit and six people on ventilators.

On Thursday, the global count of COVID-19 cases topped 30 million, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

9/16/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour