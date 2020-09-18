RI reports 124 new COVID-19 cases amid outbreak at Providence College

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island health officials reported Friday three more people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,088.

The R.I. Department of Health also announced 124 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the positivity rate to 1.5%, with more than 8,000 tests conducted the previous day.

The recent increase in new cases comes at the same time Providence College is grappling with an outbreak. On Thursday, the school announced it would be switching to fully remote learning. A day later, health officials said they were responding to the outbreak after 120 cases were identified over three days.

The Health Department reported 85 people with COVID-19 are currently in the hospital, with seven in the intensive care unit and six people on ventilators.

On Thursday, the global count of COVID-19 cases topped 30 million, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines