RI reports 1,095 new coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health says 1,095 Rhode Islanders tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday and 18 more residents have died after being infected, though the number of new hospital admissions is down sharply.

Health Department data showed the 1,095 new cases gave the state a positivity rate of 9.4% for Monday. More than 86,000 people in Rhode Island have tested positive since the pandemic began.

The 18 Rhode Islanders newly reported to have died after contracting the disease included 10 who succumbed on Monday, the department said. That brings the state’s total COVID-19 death toll to 1,760. December ranks as the second-deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus was reported as 423, with 54 people in the intensive care unit and 47 people on ventilators. But on Sunday just 32 new patients were admitted, the fewest in nearly two months.

Meanwhile, weekly COVID-19 trend data released by the Health Department shows an improvement from last week, with cases, hospitalizations and percent positivity all decreasing.

Weekly percent positivity went down from a 6.4% average to 5.6%, according to the data.

Health officials also reporting new hospitalizations decreasing from 446 to 390, while new positive coronavirus cases went from 595 to 486.

Health Department leaders are scheduled to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts Tuesday afternoon.

According to the data, 12,869 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. That equals slightly more than 1% of the Rhode Island population.