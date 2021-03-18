RI releasing 1,500 new vaccine appointments Thursday, more on Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will have more chances to make an appointment this week.

The R.I. Department of Health says roughly 1,500 appointments will be added Thursday to the state’s online portal, VaccinateRI.org.

The appointments will be for Friday and Saturday at the mass vaccination site in Middletown.

Health officials did not immediately say what time of day the new appointments would appear online.

The Health Department also said additional appointments will be released Friday evening as planned.

The department typically adds new slots at the state-run clinics around 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 5 p.m. on Fridays.