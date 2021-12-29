RI records 2nd-highest number of daily COVID cases as hospitalizations continue to climb

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island reported its second-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases ever on Wednesday, one day after setting an all-time record, as hospitalizations spike to the highest they’ve been since February.

The R.I. Health Department reported 2,697 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, which was the second-most since the state started recording data last year.

This comes one day after the state reported a record-breaking number of new cases. The Health Department has since added more cases to that data, bringing Tuesday’s total number to 2,839 (up from 2,379 originally reported).

The Health Department also reported that 16 more people have died after contracting the virus, though not all in the same day, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,062.

The number of people who died on Christmas Day increased to 12, according the data, which is the most recorded on a single day since February.

NEW: Today's @RIHealth data is out



• 2,697 cases Tues, 2d-most ever (Monday: 2,839)



• 12 Covid deaths on Christmas, most in months



• Hospitalizations jump to 317, most since Feb 2



• Good news: more getting boosters



— Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) December 29, 2021

Hospitalizations of COVID patients climbed to 317, according to the data released Wednesday, with 44 people in the ICU and 34 on ventilators.

The delta variant remains the dominant strain in Rhode Island, with 246 more cases reported since data was last released on Dec. 22. Nine additional cases of the omicron variant were also reported Wednesday, bringing the total number to 12.

These confirmed cases are just a sample size, however, with the Health Department sequencing only a portion of new cases each week to screen for both variants.

More Rhode Islanders are getting booster shots, according to the data, with more than 27% of the state’s population having received an additional dose.

Approximately 75% of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a 12 News analysis of CDC and Health Department data shows, while nearly 85% is at least partially vaccinated.

McKee has scheduled a COVID-19 briefing for 2 p.m. Thursday. 12 News plans to stream the event live right here on WPRI.com.