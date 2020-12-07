RI preparing to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine in nursing homes as soon as Christmas

Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate BNT162b2 are sorted at a Pfizer facility in Puurs, Belgium in an undated still image from video. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines are still under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but even after emergency use approval is given, there are still other independent checks to be done before any doses are administered.

On Monday, Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee met to discuss what comes next.

Should the FDA give Pfizer’s vaccine the green light, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will then make recommendations on how to safely administer the vaccine.

Within 48 hours of those recommendations, the vaccine subcommittee will meet.

“That will be for this committee to review, the information that comes from the FDA and the ACIP to do a review of that information and make subsequent recommendations to the department and the governor’s office,” explained Tricia Washburn, chief of the Office of Immunization.

The group is still figuring out the specifics regarding who will get the vaccine first and when, but it is known that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities like nursing homes will be in the first part of Phase 1.

“One-hundred percent of our nursing homes, assisted living, and a host of other partners for congregate settings for older adults have signed up and have been approved by the CDC,” said Alysia Mihalakos, chief of the R.I. Department of Health’s Center for Emergency Preparedness and Response.

The Health Department says a portion of those residents will get Pfizer’s vaccine within weeks if all goes according to plan.

“We will be activating that partnership after the initial shipment, which would mean that the week of Christmas, the clinic would begin in nursing homes,” Mihalakos added.

Officials are still working out the logistics of nursing homes getting consent forms from residents.

The Health Department also plans to meet with CVS and Walgreens on Monday since the pharmacies will be administering the vaccine.