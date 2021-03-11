RI opens vaccine eligibility to people ages 60+, those with certain health conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The R.I. Department of Health will soon expand vaccine eligibility to Rhode Islanders ages 60 and older and those with certain health conditions.

The Health Department said starting at 5 p.m. Friday, newly eligible residents will be able to book an appointment at any of the state’s mass vaccination sites through the online portal.

“Our goal is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, and opening eligibility to this next group of Rhode Islanders is an important and encouraging step toward that goal,” Gov. Dan McKee said Thursday. “We will continue to build out and increase our state’s vaccination capacity to ensure we are prepared to get shots in arms when the vaccine supply increases.”

Both Walgreens and CVS Health, according to the Health Department, will adjust their eligibility criteria accordingly to allow residents in either group to sign up for a shot. Time slots will be made available on their websites beginning 11 a.m. Friday.

Rhode Islanders ages 16 and older who have one of the following health conditions can also get vaccinated:

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Lung Disease (such as COPD, emphysema or cystic fibrosis)

Heart Disease

Kidney Disease

Residents are also eligible if they have a weakened immune system caused by one of the following conditions:

Cancer

Anyone receiving chemotherapy or radiation

People who have had an organ transplant or are waiting for one

HIV/AIDS

Sickle Cell Disease

Anyone who has a disease that weakens the immune system

Anyone who takes medicine that weakens the immune system

Pregnancy

A full list of conditions that qualify can be found on the Health Department’s website.

The change comes one day after Lifespan expanded vaccine eligibility to include immunocompromised individuals.

Schedule a vaccine appointment with Lifespan »

Anyone who is interested in getting the vaccine but not yet eligible can sign up for the state’s Vaccine Interest Notification List.

The Health Department is using this list not only to notify residents when they become eligible, but also to contact them when there are unused doses or vials left at the end of the day, starting with currently eligible groups.

Right now, people 16 and 17 years old can only receive the Pfizer vaccine, which may make it difficult to schedule an appointment at first, according to health officials.

Anyone who needs help scheduling a vaccine appointment can call the state’s hotline at 844-930-1779.