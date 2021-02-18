CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI officials acknowledge slow vaccine rollout, but say there’s good news in the COVID-19 data

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Rhode Island are “dropping like a rock,” according to Gov. Gina Raimondo.

In a Facebook Live with leaders from the R.I. National Guard and Department of Health, Raimondo emphasized the “targeted” approach she says the state intentionally took at the beginning of the vaccine rollout was to vaccinate the most vulnerable Rhode Islanders in order to quickly minimize hospitalizations.

“It’s a terrible thing when hospitals are overfilled and folks can’t get access to a hospital bed, for COVID or non-COVID related reasons,” Raimondo said Wednesday.

From January to February, Raimondo said Rhode Island saw a 46% decline in hospitalizations, as compared to a 32% decline nationwide and a 22% decline in neighboring Connecticut and Massachusetts.

While the governor expressed disappointment with the speed of the vaccine rollout, she says the “general COVID picture in Rhode Island looks very good.”

“Our hospitalizations are dropping like a rock, our test positivity is the lowest it’s been in months, far below 5%,” Raimondo said.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Raimondo also said there’s an “extremely safe” situation in schools, and claimed there was no backlog in testing or contact-tracing.

“The rate of spread … is less than one, which means for each person infected, they’re infecting fewer than one other person,” Raimondo said.

“So listen, we have a lot of work to do, and we are going to put the pedal to the metal with vaccines, but looking at the whole picture, I hope you’re reassured as I am that Rhode Island is in a safe, stable place with our COVID-19 response,” she continued.

New data released Thursday by the Health Department shows nearly 120,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to date, while more than 54,000 people have gotten both required doses.

Health officials also reported a 1.8% daily rate of positive tests, with 320 new coronavirus infections found and roughly 18,000 tests administered the previous day. That’s the state’s lowest daily rate since Oct. 16, when it was also 1.8%.

Though Raimondo has expressed optimism about the state’s declining cases and hospitalizations, health officials have been warning for weeks about the new COVID-19 variants, which are more contagious.

Earlier this week, case surveillance detected the B.1117 variant from the United Kingdom in at least three Rhode Islanders.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Providence

