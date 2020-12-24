RI nursing homes to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a moment so many families have been waiting for.

Rhode Island nursing home residents and staff will receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, Dec. 28.

Scott Fraser, president of the R.I. Health Care Association, told 12 News there are about 17,000 residents and staff that will receive the vaccine, but it will take some time to get everyone fully vaccinated.

Fraser says he is unsure how the order of the nursing homes will be determined, but has been told that they will be determined by the Department of Public Health.

“I know of homes that are being scheduled for the first day or two, and I also know of one home who is not scheduled to receive the first round of vaccines until January 14,” he said. “That’s one full month after the first rounds of vaccines that have been recieved at the hospitals. Our members are ready to go. We know the more you vaccinate the staff and residents the more lives will be saved so we would like to see this moved out as quickly as possible.”

When it comes to the situation, Fraser said it feels like things look different in these nursing homes than they did earlier in the pandemic.

“I don’t have hard numbers on that, but it feels like even with the spread, there are more residents who are recovering,” Fraser said. “In the spring, sadly, there were more and and more focus on the residents who were passing away. So while there is a high community spread in the nursing homes, it seems like there are more residents recovering and that’s a good thing.

Fraser added that in other parts of the country, nursing home residents have started to vaccinate the elderly and so far, no serious side effects have been reported.