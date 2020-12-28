RI nursing homes, long-term care facilities to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Nursing homes and other congregate living facilities are some of the hardest hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, tens of thousands of residents and staff members in these facilities will be receiving the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine, just weeks after distribution began.

CVS Health says it plans to provide the vaccine to 34,000 patients from 210 facilities in Rhode Island.

Rhode Island will join 36 states starting distribution to congregate settings, following after 12 other states began last week.

CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive.

The vaccination effort is expected to be completed in approximately 12 weeks, CVS Health said.

After providing and administering vaccinations at more than 40,000 facilities across the country, CVS says the vaccine should be made available to the public, possibly years sooner than many expected.

“I think people were thinking that this was going to be a phenomenon that ran through 21, 22, and 23 potentially. They weren’t anticipating the rapid availability of these vaccines,” Dr. Troy Brennan, CVS Health, said. “These vaccines and their effectiveness have been a game-changer.”

CVS also says it has an agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services to distribute vaccines to more than 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country for the public, though specific details are not available yet.