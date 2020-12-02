RI nursing home staff making residents feel special during holiday season

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a rise of coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, along with visitation restrictions, it poses a challenge with the holidays approaching.

Some nursing homes are now trying to get creative and festive to make their residents feel extra cared for during this time of the year.

“Santa is considered essential personnel so I’m sure he’ll be showing up in some of the nursing homes and they’re continuing to move forward with planning,” President Triad Health Care Pam Bibeault said. “It is a challenge because literally, things change day-to-day.”

The staff at Eden Health Care is currently building a Polar Express for their residents.

“We’re going to try as hard as we can to make this as memorable as we can for the staff, the residents, but also the residents’ families as well, because they’re missing a huge piece of the holiday by not being able to be with their loved ones,” Denise Marciano said. “That was really the goal, for all the buildings to band together to do something that’s special, and memorable, with the community’s support.”

Each facility has at least 12 Christmas trees which family members will be invited to decorate during safely set up time slots.

There will also be a holiday parade of family members in cars so their loved ones can see them as the holidays get closer.