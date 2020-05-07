RI newlyweds both working on the front lines of the pandemic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Less than a year into their marriage, two Rhode Island nurses have found themselves on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sean and Katie O’Keefe, who met while working at Newport Hospital, got married in September 2019. Katie, now an ICU nurse at Miriam Hospital, is working in a unit treating only COVID-19 patients, while Sean works within the emergency department at Rhode Island Hospital as a critical care nurse.

“I don’t know if anything will ever match this again in my career,” Sean said. “This is a pandemic that hopefully comes around once in a century.”

“It just takes a lot of staff and resources to take care of them [COVID-19 patients]. So it’s challenging,” Katie added.

Katie and Sean are among millions of nurses nationwide who are being celebrated for their contributions during National Nurses Week, which began Wednesday.

“We’re on the front lines. We’re dealing with people’s lives,” he said. “Now we have a virus that could potentially kill our family members or make us very, very ill. So you have to worry about catching that and bringing it home.”

The pandemic also comes during the “International Year of the Nurse” as designated by the World Health Organization. The proclamation was made in honor of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, who is known as the founder of modern nursing.

Nursing is the country’s largest health care profession, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, with more than 3.8 million registered nurses nationwide.

Christina O’Reilly, a spokesperson for Rhode Island’s top hospital group, Lifespan, said there are plans to honor nurses working in their facilities this week. That includes Katie and Sean, who both admitted that with everything going on, they completely forgot about National Nurses Week.

The O’Keefes said when they aren’t working, they stay at home together. Out of fear of potentially exposing their family members or friends to the virus, they said they haven’t seen anyone other than their coworkers in weeks.

When this is all over, the couple is most looking forward to seeing their family. But for now, both Katie and Sean said they feel lucky to work with the people they do. They said they couldn’t make it through this situation without support from their colleagues, community members, and most importantly, each other.

“We’re going through the same thing. The same experiences at work. The same type of patients that we see,” Sean said. “It’s good to have someone to relate to.”

