RI native is leading the charge for MLB players to donate blood

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Major League Baseball closed Spring Training camps and instructed teams to send their players home, Nick Burdi returned to Rhode Island.

The Pittsburgh Pirate reliever was watching the latest update from the President on the Coronavirus, when one message stood out to Burdi and his wife, Rebecca.

The lack of blood donation nationwide, left the American Red Cross facing a severe blood shortage.

So Nick decided to pitch in. He started the MLB Blood Donation Challenge.

“We have a group text going with the Pirate guys, and she says why don’t you text them and see who’s interested in doing it and we started talking more about it and texted some guys and Derek Holland and Joe Musgrove, Steven Brault, they all jumped in,” Burdi said. “Hopefully in 5-7 days, things take off and hospitals get the supplies of blood they need and help patients that are in desperate need of it.

Burdi’s initial social post has received over 500,000 engagements on Twitter and Instagram.

