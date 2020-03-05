RI native cancels honeymoon to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Coventry native’s honeymoon trip to Italy has been put on hold amid growing fears of the coronavirus.

Audrey O’Brien, who now lives in Nashville, tells Eyewitness News she and her fiance, Rob Wynkoop, were forced to cancel their 14-day honeymoon after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) restricted travel to the country, which is considered one of the epicenters of the outbreak.

In Italy alone, the virus has infected approximately 2,500 people, according to the World Health Organization, including 80 deaths.

“An epic honeymoon, but, unfortunately, coronavirus has precluded it,” Wynkoop said.

Now, the couple is trying to figure out a plan B, with their wedding only 50 days away.

The couple said travel insurance won’t cover this type of event, but luckily, they have only lost $100 by canceling their trip. O’Brien said they received credits, which they can hopefully use to travel to Italy in the near future.

“Do we think we would have got coronavirus if we went to Italy? Perhaps not,” Wynkoop said. “But, what if we got caught in quarantine and had to spend 14 days in quarantine coming back? That was more of the decision that played into it.”

