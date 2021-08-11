CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI medical team helping hospital in New Orleans as COVID cases surge

NEW ORLEANS (WPRI) — As COVID-19 cases surge across the country, hospitals in viral hot spots are in need of extra help.

A team of doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals from Rhode Island are answering the call to action and will be spending two weeks in Louisiana.

They will be helping overwhelmed hospital staff at a Children’s Hospital in New Orleans where more patients are coming in with the highly contagious delta variant.

With the hospital’s medical staff having to quarantine after exposure, staffing is at critical levels.

“I leave my family and home because everyone on a DMAT believes that they are part of something bigger and truly is here for the public in their most vulnerable times in need,” Commander of Rhode Island-1 DMAT Paul Decerbo said.

There are other DMAT teams from throughout New England responding to various hospitals in the south.

