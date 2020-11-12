RI medical director: ‘Stop and smell the roses,’ the pandemic is getting worse

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The coronavirus pandemic is worsening in Rhode Island, and whether you know someone who’s tested positive or not, Department of Health Medical Director Dr. James McDonald says you shouldn’t consider the state’s safety mandates as optional.

During her weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Rhode Island is “in a terrible spot” and raised the possibility of another full-scale lockdown if people continue to not take the virus seriously.

“It’s time to stop and smell the roses and look at what’s going on here,” McDonald said. “We’re in the second wave, the pandemic is getting worse.”

When asked what he would tell those who don’t know anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, McDonald urged them to commit themselves to keeping it that way.

“The vast majority of folks in Rhode Island have not had the disease, and we’re thankful for that,” McDonald said. “The reality of it is though is that also means the vast majority of Rhode Islanders are very susceptible to the disease.”

“You really have to get involved with the pandemic,” he continued. “I think too many of us have this optional approach to the pandemic … but the virus is very unforgiving.”

