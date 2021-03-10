RI, Mass. update travel guidance for fully vaccinated people

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

BOSTON (WPRI) — Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to self-quarantine or obtain a negative coronavirus test result when traveling to Rhode Island or Massachusetts.

To be exempt, a person must have received either the second and final dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days prior to arrival, and must not be exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.

Vaccinated individuals arriving in Massachusetts must provide documentation of their vaccinations, including the dates of administration, if asked.

If a traveler has symptoms of COVID-19, they’re required to follow all testing and quarantine guidance in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Rhode Island encourages vaccinated travelers to still get tested 5 to 10 days after out-of-state travel.

An additional exception in both states is someone who has tested positive within 90 days of arrival and successfully completed isolation. Health officials recommend carrying proof of the positive test result when traveling.