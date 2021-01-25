RI, Mass. teachers want to be prioritized for vaccine sooner

ROCKLAND, Mass. (WPRI) — As the vaccine rollout continues, some groups continue to lobby for being prioritized next in line.

Some K-12 educators in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts say they want their vaccines sooner since they’ll working directly with students in-person.

Rockland Schools Superintendent Alan Cron says schools are prepared with freezers and nurses to administer the shots.

“We have the capacity. Getting teachers back, getting kids back to school full-time is a priority,” Cron said.

Cron is among several other South Shore superintendents who’ve called on Gov. Charlie Baker to release their coronavirus vaccines ahead of Phase 2, so they can get it into the arms of teachers with no delays.

“The vaccine is our best shot, so let’s do it now,” Cron said.

Early education and K-12 teachers are listed in Phase 2, which is slated to begin around March in Massachusetts.

In Rhode Island, Phase 2 might be finalized as soon as this week, but a prioritization proposal from the R.I. Department of Health does not list occupation as a way to quality.

Instead, the department is proposing the next groups be based on age, underlying health conditions, and geography. Adults 65 and older are prioritized first in the Phase 2 proposal.

The final tier of Phase 1, vaccinating adults 75 and older living at home, has not begun yet.

The absence of occupation as a way to become eligible to get vaccinated next has frustrated some teachers, who think it’s important they be specified in the next phase.

RIDOH Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said she believes the proposal already includes teachers who are considered most at risk, without needing to make a specification by career.

“When you look at just high-risk condition alone and age, we cover almost 50% of teachers using that categorization,” Alexander-Scott said. “When you add geography, which was brought up and has been something that we are considering, it puts us at over 50%.”

The frustration of teachers recently caught the attention of Rhode Island governor-in-waiting Dan McKee, who publicly disagreed with the Raimondo administration’s vaccine rollout strategy.

McKee told reporters Saturday that teachers need to be prioritized over others.

“We need to really move up on the list teachers and the support staff in schools,” McKee said. “We’re not going to open the economy until we do that, and teachers are not going to feel comfortable by and large until we get them vaccinated.”