RI, Mass. K-12 teachers, childcare workers now eligible to make vaccine appointments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While K-12 teachers, school staff, and childcare workers are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the type of site to sign up at differs by state.

Educators in Rhode Island are eligible to make an appointment at a city- or town-run clinic but are not yet eligible for the state-run clinics unless they’re 65 or older.

Earlier this week, Gov. Dan McKee said these individuals will be vaccinated in the community in which they work, not where they live. There are currently 31 municipal vaccination sites in Rhode Island.

The city of Providence will be following a different approach for the vaccination campaign, given its high volume of school staff and child care workers. Through support from Lifespan and the Partnership for Rhode Island, a designated clinic will operate two days a week for Providence educators.

The clinic has been operating for the past three weeks at 335R Prairie Ave., and eligible individuals can call (401) 444-8139 to make an appointment.

Employees of public, private, parochial, and independent schools are eligible in Rhode Island. School staff includes administrators, teachers, paraprofessionals, support staff, clerical staff, custodial or maintenance staff, bus drivers, and bus monitors.

In Massachusetts, K-12 teachers, school staff, and childcare providers will be able to make appointments through the state’s vaccine finder Thursday. After this week, residents will no longer be able to make appointments at the mass vaccination sites through vaxfinder.mass.gov.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced four days are set aside and designated at mass vaccination sites to first-dose appointments for those individuals.

Saturday, March 27

Saturday, April 3

Saturday, April 10

Sunday, April 11

Starting Friday, eligible Massachusetts residents must use the new preregistration system to request an appointment and attest they are an educator, child care worker, or school employee.

Other vaccine providers are encouraged, but not required, to restrict their appointments to educators on these days.