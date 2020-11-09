RI, Mass. ice rinks reopen under new guidelines with limited spectators

SAUGUS, Mass. (WPRI) — Over the weekend, ice rinks reopened in Massachusetts after a two-week shutdown, much to the delight of youth hockey players and their parents.

The shutdown came after the state says at least 30 clusters of coronavirus cases had been linked to indoor ice hockey practices and tournaments. Each cluster included two or more confirmed or probable cases, totaling 108 confirmed cases.

In Saugus, players were happy to be back on the ice Saturday, though some parents had to wait outside due to capacity restrictions inside the rink.

Under the new guidelines, ice rink facilities can allow two adult chaperones and siblings per player, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines. Each facility must always be below 50% capacity.

Players, coaches, and officials are also required to wear face coverings that follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, at all times.

“It’s stressful but we all have to do our part to make sure things that the kids are able to get back to their activities. We’re hopeful that things are moving in the right direction,” parent Kelly O’Connell said.

The rules state both the operator of a facility and the entity that purchases ice time must comply with all contact tracing requests, and failure to cooperate will lead to fines and possible shutdowns.

Massachusetts teams are also limited to one game a day unless games are played back-to-back in a multi-sheet facility and the facility has good enough transition space for players and spectators. There also must be no break in between games.

Additionally, facilities may only allow Massachusetts-based teams and Massachusetts-based participants. Carpooling is strongly discouraged.

Because locker rooms will be closed indefinitely, players are being asked to arrive dressed in their equipment, though they will have socially-distanced space to put on skates and other equipment before getting on the ice.

Anyone who doesn’t follow the new guidance could be fined up to $300, in addition to risking the rest of the season.

“I think with the last shutdown over the last two weeks a lot of people have learned that you really got to follow all the rules,” parent Keith Raymond said. “With them being remote school and not as much activities to do, it’s really important for these kids to get out here and play hockey again.”

Although it was previously eliminated, deliberate contact, like body-checking, will be allowed for Massachusetts ice hockey players.

In October, the R.I. Department of Health said in the last three months, around 100 positive coronavirus tests in the state had been linked to youth sports, resulting in more than 900 people having to quarantine.

After banning spectators and shutting down indoor athletic facilities for one week, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Thursday indoor athletic facilities could reopen with spectators Monday.

New guidelines allow two spectators per athlete under 18 years of age, and masks are also now required among athletes, coaches, and spectators at all times during both practices and games.

Raimondo said new rules for locker rooms are forthcoming, which will include capacity, spacing, and cleaning protocols.