Breaking News
Fire breaks out near East Providence-Seekonk line
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

RI, Mass. health leaders discuss inflammatory illness in kids possibly linked to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) prepares to issue an alert to doctors nationwide about a mysterious new illness that may be linked to the novel coronavirus, local health officials addressed the inflammatory syndrome on Thursday.

More than 180 cases have been reported among children and teenagers in 17 states and Washington, D.C.

Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Mary Lou Sudders announced the state has nine confirmed cases of what’s being called “pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.”

The state has ordered pediatricians to report any symptoms of the syndrome.

Dr. Nicole-Alexander-Scott, director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, said even though there are no confirmed cases in the state at this time, they are watching very closely for the syndrome.

“It may be thought to be similar to other conditions like Kawasaki disease, but this is thought to be somewhat different,” Dr. Alexander-Scott said. “Being led by our colleagues at Hasbro Children’s Hospital about how we will respond and be prepared, if we need to, in Rhode Island.”

Pediatricians and infectious disease experts in Rhode Island held a group discussion on Thursday.

Health officials in New York and Europe, where the disease was first spotted, say the number of children affected by this rare illness has nearly doubled in a week.

Three children have died so far.

“Doctors around the world and here in Rhode Island are watching this very carefully and trying to learn more about it,” Dr. Alexander-Scott added. “Symptoms connecting include a fever, abdominal pain, rash, vomiting, diarrhea, trouble breathing or a child who is sleepy.”

The CDC is now tracking cases of the syndrome across the country.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com