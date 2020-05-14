RI, Mass. health leaders discuss inflammatory illness in kids possibly linked to coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) prepares to issue an alert to doctors nationwide about a mysterious new illness that may be linked to the novel coronavirus, local health officials addressed the inflammatory syndrome on Thursday.

More than 180 cases have been reported among children and teenagers in 17 states and Washington, D.C.

Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Mary Lou Sudders announced the state has nine confirmed cases of what’s being called “pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.”

The state has ordered pediatricians to report any symptoms of the syndrome.

Dr. Nicole-Alexander-Scott, director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, said even though there are no confirmed cases in the state at this time, they are watching very closely for the syndrome.

“It may be thought to be similar to other conditions like Kawasaki disease, but this is thought to be somewhat different,” Dr. Alexander-Scott said. “Being led by our colleagues at Hasbro Children’s Hospital about how we will respond and be prepared, if we need to, in Rhode Island.”

Pediatricians and infectious disease experts in Rhode Island held a group discussion on Thursday.

Health officials in New York and Europe, where the disease was first spotted, say the number of children affected by this rare illness has nearly doubled in a week.

Three children have died so far.

“Doctors around the world and here in Rhode Island are watching this very carefully and trying to learn more about it,” Dr. Alexander-Scott added. “Symptoms connecting include a fever, abdominal pain, rash, vomiting, diarrhea, trouble breathing or a child who is sleepy.”

The CDC is now tracking cases of the syndrome across the country.

