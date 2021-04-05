RI, Mass. expand vaccine eligibility Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Both Massachusetts and Rhode Island expanded lists of individuals eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

As of April 5, adults 50 years and older are now eligible in Rhode Island, while those 55 years and older are now eligible in Massachusetts.

Additionally, individuals 16 and older with at least one of the certain medical conditions defined by Massachusetts guidance will also be eligible to receive the vaccine Monday. Previously, state guidance indicated individuals needed two or more conditions to be eligible.

The list now also includes individuals who are overweight or obese, plus those with Dementia, Type 1 Diabetes, HIV, or those who are suffering from substance abuse.

According to Massachusetts vaccine eligibility guidance, copies of medical records or a doctor’s note is not needed to confirm eligibility.

By April 12, Rhode Islanders 40 years and older will become eligible to receive a vaccine.

Both Massachusetts and Rhode Island plan to open up vaccines to all adults over the age of 16 by April 19.

Individuals in both states can sign up Monday through retail pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens. Tuesday, Rhode Island will open vaccine appointments through the state-run sites at around 9 am on VaccinateRI.org.