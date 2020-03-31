Closings & Delays
RI man who relies on home care facing instability amid pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The coronavirus outbreak has brought a new set of challenges to those who receive home healthcare services.

North Providence resident Jeff Jarry has multiple sclerosis and depends on home health aides. His fiancee, Kristen Mitchell, said because of the pandemic, Jarry’s home healthcare services have become unreliable.

“They may or may not show up for whatever reason, with this coronavirus people are more frightened,” added Mitchell.

Kristen Mitchell and Jeff Jarry

While they say they’ve had mostly positive experiences, some nurses have been calling out last-minute, leaving Jarry without care for several days.

Mitchell said one day she was scheduled to go to a job interview, but Jarr’s nurse never showed up.

“We did have a CNA that’s very good, but she has a teenager that has to home school because of this situation, or some are just nervous about catching it and being out in public,” Mitchell said.

While the couple said the health aides coming to their house have been wearing masks and using hand sanitizer, they’re still concerned.

“You just don’t know where they are coming from,” Jarry said.

“I hope this starts a conversation about this population of people. that people probably haven’t thought about,” Mitchell added.

